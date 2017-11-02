The iPhone X has shipped — how many will get a Friday doorstep gift?
The iPhone X shipping situation has been one of shifting sands — one person’s getting their order moved back by two weeks while others are getting moved up two weeks.
In some cases, customers are reporting that their units have shipped a day or two ahead of the official sales date.
When you preorder 2 iphone x and the expected ship dates are the 11th and the 15th but you get the email that they’re both coming tomorrow 😏 pic.twitter.com/Aw00rNYxlX
— Paige (@paigerenae13) November 2, 2017
For all of those waiting, iPhone X finally shipped from @ATT #ATT #iPhoneX #Ship #Shipped #AT&T pic.twitter.com/WhdVQdtOwJ
— Ever (@PadresSTH) November 2, 2017
Try as some might, though, it’s not all roses for everyone.
Yet again Sprint over promises & under delivers. Was told iPhone X would deliver by 11/03. Now being fed BS that it wont ship until 11/03
— Chris Lester (@spied4you) November 2, 2017
But Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman was sent a positive sign from someone who could’ve been deprived of their $1,000 phone until December:
A reader reporting their iPhone X ship date was moved up from December to this week pic.twitter.com/DHLhWUw6F6
— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 31, 2017
Quinn Nelson of Snazzy Labs, though, isn’t having it.
Okay, WTF. Now I’m even more angry that AT&T server verification sucked for me on pre-order night and I got stuck in Nov 17-24 window. https://t.co/T7CigOvssh
— Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) October 31, 2017
We’ll be checking out further activity once units get into Apple Stores from tomorrow. Remember that only a limited number of units will be available for retail and that a significant proportion of those are for reservations.
As of this post, shipping wait times for an iPhone X bought today are still firmly in the 5 to 6 week range.