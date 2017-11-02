iOS

The iPhone X has shipped — how many will get a Friday doorstep gift?

The iPhone X shipping situation has been one of shifting sands — one person’s getting their order moved back by two weeks while others are getting moved up two weeks.

In some cases, customers are reporting that their units have shipped a day or two ahead of the official sales date.

Try as some might, though, it’s not all roses for everyone.

But Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman was sent a positive sign from someone who could’ve been deprived of their $1,000 phone until December:

Quinn Nelson of Snazzy Labs, though, isn’t having it.

We’ll be checking out further activity once units get into Apple Stores from tomorrow. Remember that only a limited number of units will be available for retail and that a significant proportion of those are for reservations.

As of this post, shipping wait times for an iPhone X bought today are still firmly in the 5 to 6 week range.

