Select Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ users in Korea, US and UK can now beta test Android 8.0 Oreo
Samsung is a couple of steps behind Sony in terms of both new and old Android devices officially running 8.0 Oreo, and even when it comes to public beta tests, several companies have managed to beat the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer to the punch.
But it’s not always about who does it first. Just ask Google Pixel and Nexus users afflicted with various mystery software conditions after updating to the latest OS version.
Hopefully, Samsung will be able to iron out all major kinks for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ over the course of a new beta program phase kicked off today in South Korea, the US and the UK.
In the OEM’s homeland, folks owning the aforementioned two devices locked to SK Telecom, KT and LG U+ can sign up to preview the Samsung Experience 9.0 goodie pack before its official release down the line.
Stateside, only Sprint and T-Mobile subscribers are eligible for participation in addition to buyers of unlocked versions designed specifically for the US. Finally, British users of “open market” devices, i.e. unlocked variants, can also score an invitation to the exclusive sneak peek event, lending a hand to the quashing of bugs and the performance and usability improvement of the latest software package for Samsung’s spring 2017 flagships.
We obviously don’t have an end date for the testing period yet, as it’ll depend on how fast “inevitable errors” can be fixed, but if you want to join the program later on and sample a decently stable Oreo build, “additional rounds of registration” are promised.
For starters, the Android 8.0 Oreo update tips the scales at a massive 1.4GB, at least on T-Mo US, with a super-lengthy changelog that we aren’t going to detail for obvious reasons.