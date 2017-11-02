It’s been a relatively quiet past few months for the (slowly) aging Galaxy S8 and S8+ on the discount front, while the newer, slightly better Note 8 remains wildly expensive despite Best Buy and T-Mobile’s recent deal-sweetening efforts.

But as the holiday season approaches, and high-end smartphone competition continues to heat up, Samsung has decided to get into the gift-giving spirit a little early, running a pretty compelling promotion between November 1 and 18.

US buyers of the Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active and Note 8 can choose one of two attractive freebies at checkout when shopping from Samsung.com or the company’s dedicated e-commerce app.

No prizes for guessing what bonuses are available here, as Galaxy flagships pair nicely with a Gear VR headset and DeX Station nowadays. The former comes with a handheld controller in its Note 8-compatible version, also supporting the GS8 duo, S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge, and S6 Edge+.

Normally listed at a slightly higher $150 price than the Gear VR’s $130 MSRP, the DeX Station currently costs $121.50 outside of any bundle promos, promising to seamlessly convert your Galaxy Note 8, S8 or S8+ into a full-on desktop computer.

It’s perhaps needless to point out that these gifts have been offered before in different regions with different expiration dates and fine print, this time requiring absolutely no effort on your part. Just remember to simultaneously order your choice of the aforementioned four eligible phones and one of the two complimentary accessories.

The latter’s price will automatically be reduced to $0 in your cart, and a little patience might be needed, as the device and its free companion could ship separately.