Until smartphone manufacturers will be able to squeeze a “traditional” headphone jack into less than the conventional 3.5mm space, they’ll have to continue making tough choices.

While more and more OEMs “courageously” turn their backs on the age-old audio connectivity standard, from Apple to Motorola, HTC and even Razer, a handful of others “cowardly” swim against the tide, allowing their users to retain their classically wired headphones.

Unlike Samsung or LG, which don’t feel the need to defend their “conservative” approaches, OnePlus insists on explaining why the 3.5mm port isn’t going away on the Chinese company’s flagship killers.

Repeatedly teased on Twitter of late without a clear mention of its official name, the OnePlus 5T is confirmed beyond a shadow of a doubt today as coming soon to replace the essentially discontinued OP5.

At least “for the time being”, CEO Pete Lau and his team of user-adaptable engineers “think it’s best to stick with the headphone jack.” It wasn’t an easy decision, as slimming down the 5T did cross Lau’s mind, but when 70 percent of the “OnePlus community” agreed sound quality came first, all hesitation was cast aside.

Wireless earbuds are simply not good enough, at least not at decent prices, and then there’s the convenience factor. Replacing the 3.5 mm jack with a (second) USB-C port was also not deemed a great option for providing a “noticeably improved experience”, so at the end of the day, OnePlus decided this particular industry trend went against its “core beliefs.”

While we certainly appreciate the explanation, and commend the courage to “respectfully disagree” with the competition “on what it means to be courageous”, we’d love it even more if the OnePlus 5T launched already.