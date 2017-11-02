Android

iPhone X order status, OnePlus 5T details & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the iPhone X shipments and orders, in addition to speculation on how many units sold. Then we talk about the OnePlus 5T and how we finally have an official name, and word on the status of the headphone jack. The LG V30 follows as we hear that Android 8.0 Oreo is just around the corner. Then we talk about the HTC U11+ and HTC U11 Life, their announcement and availability. We end today’s show talking about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and some deals you can find.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
One T-Mobile Galaxy Note 8 deal is ending, the other just starting
Bigger, badder HTC U11+ goes official alongside mid-range HTC U11 Life
LG V30 gets its own Android 8.0 Oreo preview program ahead of official December update
OnePlus 5T name is officially official, as Pete Lau ‘digs deeper’ into decision to keep headphone jack 
Up to 12 million iPhone X pre-orders at the start, but will the mountain crumble?
The iPhone X has shipped — how many will get a Friday doorstep gift?

