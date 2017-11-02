Deal: Design your 1st VR game — 90% off

Do you want to create a Virtual Reality video game, but have no idea where to begin? The Complete VR Development Bundle is a great place to start. At a price of only $34, this bundle includes five courses to teach you the essentials of VR game design.

One great feature of this VR course bundle is its ability to build you from the ground up. Even if you have little to no experience with programming, this bundle has you covered. You’ll learn the building process of Unity for the major VR platforms such as Google Cardboard and Oculus. When you feel ready, you can go ahead and follow the course that teaches you how to create your own VR game.

The Complete VR Development Bundle is currently 90% off. Get yours today for just $34.

