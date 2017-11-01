A more conventional sequel to the ZTE Axon 7 confirmed to be coming

If you’re worried about ZTE producing only a foldable smartphone as the continuation of its affordable flagship legacy in the United States, you’re not the only one.

The Axon M is the Chinese manufacturer’s first big imprint on a United States carrier, AT&T. ZTE, though, has acknowledged somewhat that the product’s more a impressionist piece than a follow-up to the Axon 7. In a tweet to Pocketnow Weekly podcast fan Andrew Wallace, the US branch of the company confirmed that there’s a more conventional sequel coming up.

Last year’s Axon 7 was an amazing buy at $400 with powerful speakers and in-line audio and a stable software experience. Let’s “wish” for more of that in the Axon 8.