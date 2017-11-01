Watch the Razer Phone launch event at 4pm Eastern (LIVE)

We’re pretty sure at this point that the Razer Phone will be a monster phone. But just how will this PC gaming company put its mark on the mobile space? It’s picked up a few properties that tinkered with Android like Nextbit and Ouya, but where does that come together?

There’s only one way to find out and that’s to watch the company’s “biggest unveiling of the year” in London. If you can’t be there yourself, you can be on the livestream starting at 4pm Eastern (1pm Pacific / 8pm UK / 11:30pm India / 4am China).

