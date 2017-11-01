Android

One T-Mobile Galaxy Note 8 deal is ending, the other just starting

For one day only, there’s a double incentive from both Samsung and T-Mobile US to buy a Galaxy Note 8 on the network.

The shorter stick first: Samsung is offering a $200 worth in Samsung Rewards points that can be converted into a prepaid Visa debit card for those who buy a Note 8 from the Un-carrier. Galaxy S8 owners who bought from T-Mobile can redeem $100 in points while S8+ users can get $150 back.

If you bought a unit from October 20 and up through tomorrow, November 2, you’re eligible for the card, which can be used exclusively with Samsung Pay.

Besides all of that, T-Mobile is taking $130 off the original price of the device to $820 — on an EIP, that’s a $100 down payment and 24 monthly payments of $30.

