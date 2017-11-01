Could 2017’s best high-end smartphone come from a mobile industry neophyte? We’ll obviously have to wait until we get to spend more time examining the Razer Phone, but the first impression is hard to shake off.

Of course, Razer is a company with over a decade of experience manufacturing and marketing premium gaming products including laptops and various PC peripherals, so this incredible beast didn’t quite come out of nowhere.

Clearly inspired by the crowdfunded Nextbit Robin, which many Android enthusiasts feel was killed off too early, the Razer Phone may not have the world’s thinnest screen bezels, nonetheless looking charming in an understated, straightforward, blocky way.

Who needs stylish curves and trendy rounded corners when this bad boy packs a Snapdragon 835 SoC, 8GB RAM and 4000mAh battery?

Granted, specifications aren’t everything, but they’re definitely a great start toward a killer user experience when they include a 5.7-inch Quad HD IGZO screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, dual 12MP rear-facing cameras, stereo front-firing speakers, dual sound amplifiers, and Qualcomm’s hot new QuickCharge 4.0+ technology.

You’ll need to actually check out our full exclusive hands-on video of the first ever Razer Phone to see exactly how the gaming giant leverages those mind-blowing numbers to deliver the ultimate mobile device for gamers: