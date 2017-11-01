OnePlus 5T relentlessly teased with tea, headphone jack

OnePlus is on the social media offensive prior to the November 16 launch of its OnePlus 5T phone — at least, that’s what we’re calling it and that’s what we think we know.

And OnePlus may be ready to call it the 5T with five mugs of tea.

Otherwise known as OnePlus 5English Breakfast.

But the company is also hinting pretty hard at the device having a headphone jack by showing off the headphone jacks of all its prior devices. Yes, that includes the OnePlus X.

What do our phones have in common? 🎵 pic.twitter.com/sd9PcSdptw — OnePlus (@oneplus) November 1, 2017

So, from the OnePlus One to the OnePlus 5, will we get to the 5T with our 3.5mm ports intact? Will we avoid the fate of the Pixel 2 and the iPhone 7 and the Moto Z and the OPPO R5? Only one way to find out.