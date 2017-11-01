Android

OnePlus 5T relentlessly teased with tea, headphone jack

Contents
Advertisement

OnePlus is on the social media offensive prior to the November 16 launch of its OnePlus 5T phone — at least, that’s what we’re calling it and that’s what we think we know.

And OnePlus may be ready to call it the 5T with five mugs of tea.

Otherwise known as OnePlus 5English Breakfast.

But the company is also hinting pretty hard at the device having a headphone jack by showing off the headphone jacks of all its prior devices. Yes, that includes the OnePlus X.

So, from the OnePlus One to the OnePlus 5, will we get to the 5T with our 3.5mm ports intact? Will we avoid the fate of the Pixel 2 and the iPhone 7 and the Moto Z and the OPPO R5? Only one way to find out.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Phandroid
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
headphone jack, News, OnePlus, OnePlus 5T, Rumors, , teaser
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.