The wait for HMD Global’s second Nokia-branded smartphone in the US is getting annoying, as the high-end (-ish) 8 started its global rollout almost two months back, while the upper mid-range 7 saw daylight not long ago with zero mention of impending North American availability.

For what it’s worth, Best Buy recently brought the dumb but fun Nokia 3310 3G to the world’s third largest smartphone market. As for the Android 7.1.1-based and Oreo-eligible Nokia 6, it’s important to highlight that initial Amazon regional exclusivity period has long expired.

Discreetly expanded to B&H Photo Video and Newegg in recent weeks, the Snapdragon 430-powered 5.5-incher is now also up for grabs from Best Buy, both on and offline. The unlocked price tag is the same old, same old $229.99, but nationwide in-store availability at such a major consumer electronics retailer is not to be ignored.

BB only stocks matte black and silver flavors of the Nokia 6 for the time being, with snazzy copper and tempered blue versions on sale through Amazon and B&H. All four configurations come with 32GB internal storage, 3GB RAM and 4G LTE support for GSM carriers, while an Arte Black limited edition upgrades memory to 4 gigs and digital hoarding room to 64 gigs at a price of $299. Too bad Amazon still lists that glossy model as “temporarily out of stock.”