Given all the buzz surrounding that extensive first wave of inexpensive Windows Mixed Reality headsets up for grabs now, and the reported delay of a highly anticipated HoloLens sequel until 2019, it was safe to assume Microsoft’s focus lied mainly on the former project.

But that doesn’t mean HoloLens development is halted altogether, with availability expanded to a massive 29 new markets in Europe, bringing the global total to an impressive 39 countries.

The “world’s first self-contained holographic computer running Windows 10” is still catered to a niche rather than the masses targeted by head-mounted displays like the Samsung Odyssey, HTC Vive or Oculus Rift. Namely, businesses and employees looking to “complete crucial tasks faster, safer, more efficiently”, as well as “create new ways to connect to customers and partners.”

If that sounds like you (or your employer), Redmond now sells the 2016-released first-generation HoloLens in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey in addition to Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, the UK and US.

Again, we’re looking at an impressively long list here for a product that’s still very much a work in progress. Not to mention how crazy costly it is, starting at $3,000 stateside, with international pricing obviously varying from region to region.