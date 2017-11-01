Android

iPhone X Face ID back story, Razer Phone delights & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the iPhone X and more insight on the story of Face ID and how Touch ID was killed. We also talk about the Razer Phone, now that it’s become official, as there’s a lot to share. Oppo follows as there’s a patent for a foldable smartphone that has us enticed. The HTC U11 Plus follows in its recent leaks, even if we’re just hours away from the event. We end today’s show talking about the beta for Android Oreo on the Samsung Galaxy S8 lineup.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Galaxy S8 Android Oreo beta gets new digital paperwork
HTC U11 Plus in ‘Translucent Black’ leaks one more time ahead of its official announcement
OPPO patents foldable smartphone design of its own
Apple spins lack of under-display Touch ID in favor of Face ID
Razer Phone hands-on: Wow, oh WOW! (Video)

