Evan Blass can be such a big tease sometimes, revealing just yesterday the trio of color options the high-end HTC U11 Plus (or U11+) is bound to arrive in before long without visually backing up his claims.

Of course, the serial leaker was quickly proven right by a prematurely divulged hands-on video of the most exciting U11 Plus version. And now Blass is back with a bang, tweeting a high-res render of the “Translucent Black” flavor himself.

The phone’s date is set to November 2 in case you still had doubts regarding the real hero of tomorrow’s much-hyped announcement event. With a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, the HTC U11+ probably could have slimmed down its bezels even further, though compared to the U11 Life, this is a total knockout.

The see-through back is definitely original and eye-catching, exposing what we assume is a wireless charging coil. The rest of the components remain hidden, and this particular render doesn’t exactly do the striking liquid glass surface justice, but all in all, you have to admit HTC is about to hit an aesthetical home run.

Under that swanky hood, we expect to see the HTC U11 Plus equipped with a Snapdragon 835 processor, up to 6GB RAM and a 4000mAh or so battery. Other top-shelf features should include improved Edge Sense support, a 6-inch Quad HD+ screen with a 2:1 aspect ratio, and Sense-skinned Android 8.0 Oreo software. The only thing we’re not sure about is retail pricing.