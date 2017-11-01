Android

Galaxy Note 8 freezes on Contacts app

If you’re trying to pull a quick dial on a friend or relative or someone important, you might be better off using pen and paper for the time being if you have a Galaxy Note 8. Or, perhaps some other contacts app.

The community forums on the US website for Samsung have been up at arms about the Note 8 with baseband version N950USQU1AQI5. They claim that the device freezes up and reboots when they are trying to reach the Contacts app. One report says that the Messages app triggers the same behavior and there are other fringe cases with different apps as well.

The issue has been tracked and has persisted since the third week of September, meaning that one full month has passed by without as much as an acknowledgement from Samsung. While not all units have this problem, it’s a fault that needs fixing on those that have it.

Via
Android Police
Source
Samsung
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Apps, Bug, Galaxy Note 8, News, Samsung, US
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.