Galaxy Note 8 freezes on Contacts app

If you’re trying to pull a quick dial on a friend or relative or someone important, you might be better off using pen and paper for the time being if you have a Galaxy Note 8. Or, perhaps some other contacts app.

The community forums on the US website for Samsung have been up at arms about the Note 8 with baseband version N950USQU1AQI5. They claim that the device freezes up and reboots when they are trying to reach the Contacts app. One report says that the Messages app triggers the same behavior and there are other fringe cases with different apps as well.

The issue has been tracked and has persisted since the third week of September, meaning that one full month has passed by without as much as an acknowledgement from Samsung. While not all units have this problem, it’s a fault that needs fixing on those that have it.