The first affordable device from unlocked smartphone specialist BLU to support a US network that doesn’t use GSM technology inconspicuously showed up on the company’s official website, as well as Amazon, a couple of weeks back.

But for some reason, the Sprint-compatible BLU S1 was only properly unveiled yesterday, also getting an instant $50 discount valid for 48 hours. You still have until midnight tonight, i.e. 11:59 PM PST on November 1, to order the mid-range 5.2-incher from Amazon.com, and pay $129.99 instead of a $179.99 MSRP.

Alternatively, if you intend to activate the S1 on Sprint anyway, you can take advantage of the “Now Network’s” BYOD promotion, and score a $200 Visa prepaid card with no strings attached. All you need to do is “bring your own” BLU S1 to Sprint, and the nation’s fourth largest carrier will essentially be paying you to use the Android 7.0 handset.

Of course, you can always choose to take the unlocked gadget from Amazon to AT&T or T-Mobile, as well as prepaid operators like Cricket Wireless, MetroPCS or Boost Mobile, and the spec sheet is the one that leaked all the way back in early September.

You get 720p screen resolution, fingerprint recognition, octa-core processing power, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, a 13MP rear camera, 5MP selfie shooter, 2800mAh battery, and 4G LTE connectivity. Not bad for $130 or $0, not great for $180.