While those beastly Razer Phone specs haven’t been confirmed by an actual wireless service provider, despite how it may look at a first glance, T-Mobile US did just carelessly spill the beans on a mid-range HTC U11 Life that’s practically guaranteed for a November 2 announcement.

It’s set in stone now that the bezelicious 5.2-incher will be carried by T-Mo stateside, possibly as early as November 3, according to a newly leaked image on Reddit. This also makes us hope some sort of an introductory deal is coming, although the “Premium Device at Half the Price” slogan could merely allude to the obvious fact the U11 Life will be significantly cheaper than the regular U11.

The “Un-carrier’s” official support webpages listed the impending phone’s “key features” and specs out in the open for a little while until someone realized the mistake, predictably wiping away the information.

Of course, nothing ever disappears from the Internet, so you can still check out all the numbers and marketing claims at the archived links below.

Pictured in “Sapphire Blue”, front, back and profile, the HTC U11 Life is confirmed to pack 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage on T-Mobile. A 4/64 gig international version is also expected, not to mention one running completely pure Android as part of the Android One program.

All those different configurations should support Edge Sense squeezability, as well as both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa functionality, coming with USonic earbuds in their standard retail boxes, and resisting water damage thanks to IP67 certification.

A modest-sounding 2600 mAh battery is rated for an average usage time of 13 to 17 hours, with a Snapdragon 630 processor also under the hood, Android 7.1.1 running the software show, and single 16MP cameras on both the back and front of the device. That’s not bad, assuming T-Mo gets the price just right, but we’re still rooting for a U11 Plus November 2 launch as well.