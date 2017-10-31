If you haven’t been able to decide between the discounted Xperia XZ Premium and XZ1, and you don’t see the small screen of the XZ1 Compact as a benefit, there’s another semi-recent Sony smartphone you could consider when shopping for early Christmas gifts.

Unveiled back in February as XZ Premium’s lesser brother, the Xperia XZs costs $499.99 right now across a multitude of authorized US retailers. Confusing branding aside, the Full HD 5.2-incher was pretty hard to recommend when it fetched $700 unlocked, and a quick $80 markdown didn’t make its mediocre spec sheet substantially easier to swallow.

But we’re talking mediocre features here by ultra-high-end standards, which don’t sound all that bad when you’re charged five instead of six or seven Benjamins. The Triluminous display is fairly respectable, even without HDR support, while the XZ1’s 3D Creator functionality could well arrive as part of an Android Oreo update OTA soon enough.

In the meantime, prospective Sony Xperia XZs buyers should know the device runs Android 7.1 Nougat, packing an aging but still decent Snapdragon 820 processor, as well as 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Resistant to water and dust with IP68 certification, the metal slab was part of Sony’s first “Motion Eye” generation, sporting a 19MP rear-facing camera with unrivaled Super slow motion video recording, Predictive Capture and triple image sensing technology.

You can find black, silver and blue flavors on special sale over at Amazon and B&H, while Best Buy has the former two listed for $500, and the latter priced at $550.