Pichai: initial Pixel 2 sales double from original Pixel’s rate

The nebulous conglomerate that is Alphabet reported third-quarter earnings last week. As Google is the most prominent subsidiary of the company, there was one little detail that we wanted to zoom into: Pixel 2 sales.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai reported that the day one pre-orders pace of the new Pixel 2 doubled the original Pixel’s — part of that is spreading awareness as well as bolstering a go-to-market strategy across more regions and delivery spots.

The original Pixel was forecast by some to rack up to 9 million shipments through the end of this year, though there’s some doubt about the real numbers.

In passing, Pichai also mentioned Google’s acquisition of some 2,000 HTC hardware staffers and says that they’re being put to work towards improving Google’s own hardware operations.

Other details include the fact YouTube has over 1.5 billion users with mobile use above one hour daily and living room showtimes up 70 percent from last year. Check the source link for the full conference call.