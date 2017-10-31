Other OS

More than 7 million Nintendo Switch consoles sold in 7 months

Nintendo Switch sales have picked up in clip from the debut in spring.

The Japanese gaming company reported 4.89 million consoles sold in its second fiscal quarter. So far in its life, the Switch has sold 7.63 million units. Software sales — games, apps and whatnot — grew to 22 million for the quarter. And this isn’t even counting the recently-launched Super Mario Odyssey which has received very positive reviews.

Super Mario Run” and “Fire Emblem Heroes” were the leading edges for Nintendo’s mobile efforts with unit revenue more than quadrupling from a year ago.

All told, fiscal year-to-date results show a great recovery from the dregs of the WiiU and convoluted 3DS variants. Gross revenue is up 173.4 percent on an annual basis to $3.3 billion with an operating profit equivalent to $353 million — it lost $52.5 million at this point in 2016.

