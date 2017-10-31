Microsoft certainly took the tech world by surprise with that recent Surface Book 2 announcement in two sizes, but we aren’t going to act shocked at seeing the Surface Pro with LTE Advanced officially slated for a December 1 launch.

That’s precisely the release date tipped a little while ago for the long overdue LTE-enabled configuration of Redmond’s fifth-gen Windows 10 convertible tablet, and company representatives pretty much confirmed the timeline last week in response to heated delay speculation.

The Microsoft Surface Pro with LTE Advanced (not the industry’s greatest name, by the way) will “begin shipping to business customers in December”, expressly targeting workforce mobility.

As devices are “at the forefront of the new culture of work”, the aim is to offer the power and “versatility to work how you want, where you want.” With a Cat 9 Qualcomm Snapdragon X16 modem in tow, the latest Surface Pro revision touts “global” connectivity with support of a grand total of 20 cellular bands, also claiming to be the “fastest LTE-enabled laptop in its class.”

No words on how built-in LTE might impact battery life, estimated at up to 13.5 hours for regular Surface Pro SKUs. Two Intel Core i5 variants get cellular capabilities, costing $1,149 and $1,449 stateside with your choice of 4GB RAM and 128GB solid state storage or 8 gigs of random-access memory and a 256GB SSD.

Wi-Fi-only Core i5 configs, mind you, are priced at $999 and $1,299 respectively, so business customers looking for complete mobility need to pay pretty big premiums.