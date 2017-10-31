Meizu and MediaTek partner for facial recognition tech

MediaTek has flown under most radars in the mobile tech space as it has always lived under the shadow of Qualcomm and even Huawei and Apple for their own chipmaking efforts.

The Taiwanese company has had some progress in the past year, though, gaining US market access through an LG phone and working out support for the new 600MHz band in the US on the Helio P23 chipset.

Now, it’s working with Chinese manufacturer Meizu to debut its own facial recognition product in 2018:

We’re working together with @MediaTek to create the best facial recognition technology on smartphones. We hope to show you in 2018. pic.twitter.com/lYnFXMtblL — Ard Boudeling (@ArdCB) October 30, 2017

This coming from Meizu’s head of global marketing, Ard Boudeling. Meizu itself has produced interesting flagships with various chipsets over the years. This could be a set-up for a Meizu PRO 8 device with a top-end MediaTek powerhouse.

It may feel like catch-up to the rest of us, but with China’s lukewarm desires for a new iPhone and Samsung drifting out of the leading pack of OEMs there, MediaTek could still have an opportunity to surge in the market. Oh, and there’s some news from today that could really take this runner-up to the top.