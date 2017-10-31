Android

iPhone X deals begin, Google Pixel 2 sales double & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the iPhone X and the deals you can already find in Sam’s Club. Then we talk about the Google Pixel 2 and how sales have doubled when compared to the original Pixel. Best Buy follows as the company has provided an official statement on the controversy of charging more for the iPhone x. The Microsoft Surace Pro with LTE Advanced follows with shipping dates at least for business customers. We end today’s show talking about how Samsung Electronics has now appointed new leadership, and provided insight on its quarter results.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
An iPhone X deal (and way more) is coming up for Sam’s Club members
Best Buy’s $100 iPhone X surcharge was tied to carriers
Microsoft Surface Pro with LTE Advanced ships to business customers in December
Samsung Electronics appoints three new co-CEOs, announces full record-setting Q3 2017 results
Pichai: initial Pixel 2 sales double from original Pixel’s rate

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!