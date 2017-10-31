iOS

watchOS 4.1, iOS 11.1 now available for download

The latest .1 updates to iOS, watchOS, macOS High Sierra and tvOS have been released to the public.

On the iOS 11.1 front, this update officially brings along new 3D Touch gestures as well as new emoji. watchOS 4.1 brings streaming music via LTE for Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular devices. Plenty of smaller tweaks are included in each package plus the big patch for that Wi-Fi KRACK vulnerability.

As always, iPhone and iPad users can look into Settings > General > Software Update or download the software file through IPSW Downloads and load the file through iTunes. Otherwise, you can wait for an over-the-air pulse, just like Apple Watch owners.

