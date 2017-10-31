Android

Galaxy S8 Android Oreo beta gets new digital paperwork

Contents
Advertisement

An FAQ and terms of use have been uncovered relating to an Android Oreo beta test for the latest Samsung flagships.

SamMobile reports that the Galaxy Beta Program is almost set for a re-launch to tune Android 8.0 for the spring models. Specifically, the US FAQ points to Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ for Sprint, T-Mobile or unlocked versions.

Those who have those device variants and would like to participate in the program can get ready to do so by downloading the Samsung Members app and registering. Invitations have not gone out as of yet, but you’ll be in position to get in when the program is announced.

You can see the End User License Agreement here.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
100%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
SamMobile
Source
Samsung
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 8.0, Android Oreo, Beta, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, News, Rumors, Samsung, Sprint, T-Mobile, Unlocked, US
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.