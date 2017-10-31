Although Canada-based BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research in Motion (RIM), no longer manufactures and sells consumer hardware directly, its once market-leading brand remains fairly popular among mobile phone users up north.

Hence, it makes perfect sense for China’s TCL to gradually spread the BlackBerry Motion love after finding “extraordinary” demand for the KEYone in North America.

Released only in the UAE thus far for some reason, and on its way to the UK next, the all-touch Android 5.5-incher is now also slated for an official launch in Canada on November 10.

With the notable exception of Rogers, TCL has again managed to assemble a robust roster of local carrier partners, promising inventory in “select” Bell, Telus and SaskTel stores in less than two weeks, as well as swift delivery from Koodo’s online shop.

On-contract pricing starts at $99 CAD, with Bell and SaskTel charging $599 CAD, while Telus and Koodo Mobile want 10 extra local bucks, for the no-strings-attached version of the IP67 water and dust-resistant handset.

$600 CAD is south of even the KEYone’s recently discounted (and time-limited) unlocked price, and the BlackBerry Motion packs a larger 4000 mAh battery. Security, privacy and convenience are shared highlights of the two TCL-made Android 7.1 Nougat smartphones, but of course, just one of them blends a classical QWERTY keyboard and modern touchscreen.