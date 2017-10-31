Android

Android debuts Fast Pair spec for Bluetooth LE headphones

Having to fuss around with buttons and settings menus is still a reality for many Bluetooth earphone owners. Those backend menus aren’t particularly friendly and you might not find it extremely obvious which

Apple’s W1 chip in the AirPods and select Beats products makes the pairing process almost menu-free and makes it easy to transfer that connection between different devices.

Android’s aiming to do something similar with a new specification called Fast Pair. It’s backwards-compatible to Android 6.0 Marshmallow and works in conjunction with Google Play services version 11.7 or later. It will also need compatible ear-ware — the Google Pixel Buds and the Libratone Q Adapt On-Ear have first dibs while the Plantronics Voyager 8200-series devices will get Fast Pair next.

An Android phone will detect these certified devices if their Bluetooth antenna is turned on and the device is ready to pair. A Nearby notification prompt will allow users to connect the two with a single tap.

Bluetooth accessory manufacturers are being encouraged to reach out to Android to sign up for Fast Pair. Libratone participates in the Made for Google accessories program while Plantronics does not.

