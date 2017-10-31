An iPhone X deal (and way more) is coming up for Sam’s Club members

In China, November 11 is “Singles Day” and it’s the heaviest day for e-tailer traffic all year long. It’s not necessarily a big commercial deal in the United States, though.

But on that Saturday, wholesale retailer Sam’s Club has a doorbuster deal for its members. BestBlackFriday.com has picked up an early copy of the sales flyer for that one-day sale. It features pretty decent deals for the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and the latest Galaxy and iPhones. Yes, including that iPhone.

Can we really not call this “Black Friday” already? Well, again, it falls on a Saturday.

Sam’s Club is offering to waive activation fees for the smartphones — meaning that customers will have to be signing up or upgrading — but it’s also offering a $250 in-store gift card for all iPhone devices and a $300 card for Samsung phones. The flyer features visual call-outs to the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy Note 8, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and even the iPhone X.

Members can also go online and save $150 off a 64GB Wi-Fi only iPad Pro (down to $499), $175 off a 256GB model (to $624) and $200 off a 512GB version (to $799). They can also save $100 off a 10-inch Galaxy Tab A (about $187).