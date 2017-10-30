Completely wireless earbuds for less than $50

Have you been searching for a truly wireless set of earphones? Many earbuds label themselves as wireless, but there always appears to be some piece of wiring connecting the buds together. Do not fear because the HomeSpot AirBeans X True Wireless Earbuds has got you covered for a price of less than $50.

True to the definition, these HomeSpot AirBeans have no wires at all. Instead, all signals are transmitted through the Bluetooth 4.2 technology and the LDS Antenna. You’ll receive crisp, high fidelity audio without the annoying wires scratching your face.

Currently, the HomeSpot AirBeans X True Wireless Earbuds are 28% off. You can get them today for just $49.99.