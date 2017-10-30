Serial smartphone leaker Evan Blass went from OnePlus 5T skeptic to believer to confirmer in the space of less than a week, proving once and for all that the mobile industry can still be unpredictable on occasion.

Sketchily rendered multiple times of late, the ambitious Chinese company’s first 2:1 flagship device is today very credibly and sharply ev-leaked. Alas, we’re only looking at a “2.5t” image here, hiding both the phone’s rear cover and half of its face.

Those are the juiciest parts, of course, as thinner bezels would have to see the fingerprint reader moved from below the screen to the back. The top display border is already slimmed down, and although it doesn’t look identical to the forehead of either the OPPO F5 or R11s, the three products from two BBK-owned brands should share a number of similarities.

Compared to the pretty much discontinued OP5, the OnePlus 5T appears to sport significantly more rounded, curvier corners, further setting it apart from Apple’s generic iPhone design language.

The single front-facing camera is unlikely to get a megapixel boost in the vein of the 3T, since the OnePlus 5 already features a highly capable 16MP selfie shooter. Instead, both the screen size and resolution should step up (without an actual footprint enlargement), and the hope is rear cam performance will be improved as well through hardware and/or software optimization.