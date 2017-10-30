Netflix adds compatibility with Android’s Picture-in-Picture feature… for 8.1 Oreo only
It’s probably not a great idea to stream Netflix HDR content on your eligible Android phone and get some work stuff done at the same time, but if you want to give it a try anyway, you can now do exactly that. Well, in theory, at least.
The latest version of the wildly popular video streaming platform’s Android app technically supports Picture-in-Picture, one of the headlining features of the operating system’s 8.0 Oreo upgrade.
But for some reason, PiP only works with Netflix on mobile devices running Android 8.1, at least for the time being. There are very few gadgets in use powered by the original build O, as proven by Google’s early September platform distribution chart, while 8.1 is yet to roll out to a single consumer smartphone.
That’s because the minor OS revision is still in the Developer Preview phase, and even after beta tests will be concluded, a handful of Pixels and Nexuses are merely set to receive the public update for the foreseeable future.
Bottom line, it looks like 99 percent of Android users have several more months to wait until scoring Picture-in-Picture functionality for their (casual) Netflix binge-watching sessions.
Meanwhile, the chosen few who will be able to multitask during movie night just need to hit the home button to activate the PiP mode, shrink the Netflix window and open another app.