iPhone X gets employee fired, OnePlus 5T leaks & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the news of an Apple Engineer getting fired over his daughter making a video with his iPhone X. Then we talk about the Google Pixel 2 XL and how it seems to have audio problems now. The OnePlus 5T follows as we get leaks of its front, and even teasers from its CEO. Microsoft is next with a patent that could rescue the headphone jack. We end today’s show talking about the Nintendo Switch and how many units its sold.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
More than 7 million Nintendo Switch consoles sold in 7 months
Carl Pei hints at OnePlus 5T portrait-taking abilities
Half of the OnePlus 5T face is ev-leaked in crisp quality, and the bezel indeed looks thinner
Microsoft patents a way to fit a 3.5mm headphone jack into less than 3.5mm of space
Many Pixel 2 XL and a few Pixel 2 owners report new audio problems, fix coming soon
Apple engineer fired after daughter gives video tour of iPhone X

