While HTC’s official Twitter teasers for the much-hyped November 2 event seem to suggest there’s something a little more exciting and eye-catching in the works than a mid-range U11 Life, the first Android One phone said to run Oreo out the box continues to furiously make the rumor rounds.

Today, we get to check out an extremely plausible, relatively high-quality press render of the non-flagship “Brilliant Black” HTC U11 Life that had previously leaked only in “Sapphire Blue.”

Regardless of its color option, the oft-speculated 5.2-incher’s screen bezels look infuriatingly and unnecessarily thick. Still, there’s no logo on the front, while on the back, a centered OEM emblem is doubled by an imprint reminding you of Google’s stock Android and frequent update pledges.

Like the “regular”, high-end U11, the more affordable Life variant is expected to roll out in an “Ice White” flavor in addition to the aforementioned and already pictured blue and black hues.

Unfortunately, if Roland Quandt’s inside information proves accurate, and it usually does, especially so close to a handset’s formal announcement, European pricing will start at €369. That’s roughly $430 (although the US MSRP should probably circle $370), and it’s for an entry-level 3GB RAM/32GB ROM configuration.

Let’s not even try to guess how much a 4/64 gig version might cost, offering overall mediocre specs – 1080p display resolution, a Snapdragon 630 SoC, 16MP rear and front cameras with f/2.0 aperture, 2600mAh battery capacity, water and dust resistance, Edge Sense, USonic, and no headphone jack.