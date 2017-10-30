Google decided against bundling wired earbuds with Pixel 2

We’ve known for the two years that Google has been “making” phones that quality assurance isn’t its strongest suit. It’s been painfully apparent this round with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL — it’s not just the displays that’s got us worried, it’s the sheer incompetence of passing along a unit that bears cosmetic damage and then leaving the reject slip in the box for the consumer to discover.

Fortunately, we’re not up in those leagues of screw-ups, but Lucas Everett on Twitter did find an oddity in his Pixel 2 box that he got from Verizon.

@madebygoogle My @verizon Pixel 2 included an empty place in box for earbuds, and they were mentioned in booklet. @AndroidPolice pic.twitter.com/9EcG7KXkBj — Lucas Everett (@lucaseverett) October 27, 2017

Android Police relayed the report of this packaging to Google and the company responded in turn that Everett received an early package design. The wired earbuds featured in the manual supposedly had a USB-C connection and in-line controls. Google Pixel Buds they are not. Not even those special headsets that Googlers use in Mountain View. But that empty compartment did come in place of a dongle between USB-C and 3.5mm connections. The USB-C to full USB converter remains.

Verizon’s customer service team sent a cryptic, unhelpful response.