Essential Phone patched of KRACK with Android 7.1.1 update
A twofer today for Essential Phone owners as the latest upgrade rolling out is billed to patch the recently publicized exploit in the Wi-Fi WPA2 security system as well as update the OS.
The upgrade will run the PH-1 up to Android 7.1.1, build NMJ20D and give it October’s patches. As a bonus, touch scrolling has been “improved” and a notifications gesture through a swipe on the fingerprint sensor. In addition to the patch for what’s called the KRACKS exploit, other minor issues have been fixed and tweaked.
The 75MB file is rolling out to users right now and will take days to saturate.
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%