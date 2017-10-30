Carl Pei hints at OnePlus 5T portrait-taking abilities

The OnePlus 5T (or whatever it will happen to be called) seems so inevitable at this point. The looks are there and a lot of specifications are, too. All that’s left are the camera samples that get teased out for way too long.

Surely we can’t have missed the CEO of OnePlus posting pictures from the OnePlus 5’s camera on Weibo earlier this year. This time around, co-founder Carl Pei is taking it to the big mobile camera trend of 2017: Portrait mode.

“What phone is he taking that photo with?…” 😋 pic.twitter.com/PZMIEP1gkv — Carl Pei (@getpeid) October 30, 2017

It’s as almost if the woman in the picture is supposed to be asking that.

In any case, the OnePlus 5T should continue the rear dual-camera trait from the OnePlus 5 (and its OPPO analogue, the R11) with 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors at back.