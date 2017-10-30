It’s not the kind of foldable, fully flexible mobile device Samsung has been working on for the better part of a decade now, but the AT&T-exclusive ZTE Axon M takes Android multitasking to a whole new level.

Forget Picture-in-Picture functionality for streaming Netflix content on a tiny window while you try to stay focused on another small window… using a Google Pixel or Nexus someday.

ZTE’s first ever flagship backed by a major US carrier provides “unlimited potential” with dual Full HD screens. You can use them together or separately, combine the two 5.2-inchers to comfortably watch movies on the fly or mix messaging, gaming and entertainment like never before.

Unveiled less than two weeks ago, the Axon M is pretty much ready for primetime, with online orders underway on Wednesday, November 1, and inventory due to arrive in physical AT&T stores on the 17th, “just in time for the holidays.”

Black Friday might be right around the corner, but any sort of introductory deals and discounts are unlikely here. Ergo, you should be prepared to cough up $24.17 a month for two and a half years with AT&T Next plans, bringing the grand total to $725.10.

That’s hardly affordable, but again, the ZTE Axon M is not simply another typical high-end Android phone. Still, we’ll have to wait and see if originality equals real-life convenience and mainstream popularity.