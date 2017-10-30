As always, Asus threw everything against the wall a couple of months back with the extensive (and confusing) ZenFone 4 family, hoping something will stick, gradually releasing select members of the new Android handset lineup across Asian, European and North American markets.

Bizarrely enough, the Verizon-exclusive ZenFone V mixes 2017 and 2016-specific features, with a low-cost (and largely modest) 5.5-inch ZenFone 4 Max also preceding today’s US launches of the “regular” ZenFone 4, 4 Pro and 5.2-inch 4 Max.

Starting from the very top of the food chain, the Asus ZenFone 4 Pro may not follow the most recent industry trends, with rather thick screen bezels, a 2:1 aspect ratio and Full HD resolution in tow. But it’s still a gorgeous slab of aluminum, diamond-cut metal edge and all, also sporting dual rear cameras with 2x optical zoom and 10x total zoom.

A state-of-the-art Snapdragon 835 processor obviously runs the show under the 5.5-incher’s hood, paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, available at a recommended price of $599 from Asus, Amazon, B&H, Best Buy, Newegg and other “leading retailers” starting today.

The $399 ZenFone 4 (in black and white), $199 ZenFone 4 Max ZC554KL and $169 ZenFone 4 Max ZC520KL can be purchased from the same robust retail network, and they all have dual shooters of their own slapped to their backs.

The differences between standard ZenFone 4 and Max versions are both cosmetic and internal, with the latter duo predictably focused first and foremost on delivering loads of battery power. Namely, 5000 and 4100mAh capacity respectively for up to 26 and 21 hours of uninterrupted Wi-Fi web browsing.

The Asus ZenFone 4 has a pretty well-balanced spec sheet going for it, including a 5.5-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 630 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 12 + 8MP rear cams, 8MP front shooter, and 3300mAh battery.