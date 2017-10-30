Other OS

Amazon’s new Echo Dot is $10 off today

Amazon is having a flash sale on its second-generation Echo Dot for just one day. That’s today.

It might just only be $10 between you and us, but to Amazon, it’s a full 20 percent off. It’s $39.99 for the duration of October 30. Customers can pay it off, amazingly, over 5 months at $8 per month.

While it is just Alexa in a miniature speaker, you might be tempted to hop over to a bundle deal with a stronger, better-sounding speaker. Fortunately, the $10 discount carries forward along with whatever bundle subsidy gets applied.

Thrifter also notes that third-party retailers like B&H Photo, Best Buy and Staples also have this discount. Of course, the best way to get an Echo Dot for free is to apply for an engineering major at Arizona State University.

