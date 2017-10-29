Microsoft has been in a good swing since dislodging efforts in mobile and focusing them onto Surface notebooks and tablets.

Overall revenue jumped 12 percent from the first fiscal quarter a year ago to $24.5 billion with net turnover of $6.6 billion — a 16 percent improvement. The numbers were above analyst expectations and sent shares soaring this week.

The big drivers, as we’ve come to seen, are in the Productivity and Cloud units, up 28 percent and 14 percent in revenue, respectively. Wholesale retailer Costco said it would utilize the Azure cloud platform soon.

Personal Computing is relatively unchanged on an annual basis, but there is a positive sign in the Surface sub-category: revenues were up 12 percent and represent the first positive comparison in three quarters. Sales of the Surface Laptop and the Surface Pro updates claim credit here.