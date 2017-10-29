The TrueDepth camera that allows for Face ID facial recognition is now able to produced without major issues. That means that supply is “now stable,” according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo.

However, to keep that stability going where it’s really needed for the 2018 iPhones, there will be “no major spec upgrade.” This goes against market speculation that the lens will be replaced with a combination of glass and plastics. Kuo emphasizes in the note, obtained by 9to5Mac, that the next big iPhones “have to hit the market on time.” What may help is the addition of Face ID security to the next iPad Pro iterations to keep the camera factory from slacking off.

What about the iPhone X? Nothing that was told, but if supplies are indeed “stable,” we may be able to see more units yielded per lot and faster shipping times to customers sooner than later.