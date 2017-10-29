iOS

Apple engineer fired after daughter gives video tour of iPhone X

Contents
Advertisement

Brooke Amelia Peterson is not sorry about her father losing his engineering job at Apple after she visited him at the jobsite cafeteria, recorded a video blog that featured an iPhone X with employee markings on them and then posted it onto YouTube.

“[My dad] takes full responsibility for letting me film his iPhone X. Apple let him go,” said Peterson in a follow-up vlog. “At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how good of a person you are. If you break a rule, they just have no tolerance.”

She said that she is not mad at Apple and that rules are in place to keep workers happy. But Peterson went teary-eyed addressing hateful comments to her dad.

The original video (which Peterson took down from the site by request of Apple, but has since been reposted) was on YouTube’s top trending list for about two days. It showed off other software interfaces and a TextEdit app that has stuck around from previous Apple prototype hardware.

Apple restricts filming at its campuses and, in most cases, it is prohibited.

In the mobile world, at least one person named “Roshan” can relate: his dad was fired from his job at HTC after he “reviewed” the One M8 before it was released.

Image: Screengrab courtesy of 9to5Mac

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
40%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
10%
Hated It
50%
Via
The Verge
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, iPhone X, Leaks, News, oops, TextEdit, Video
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.