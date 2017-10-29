Apple engineer fired after daughter gives video tour of iPhone X

Brooke Amelia Peterson is not sorry about her father losing his engineering job at Apple after she visited him at the jobsite cafeteria, recorded a video blog that featured an iPhone X with employee markings on them and then posted it onto YouTube.

“[My dad] takes full responsibility for letting me film his iPhone X. Apple let him go,” said Peterson in a follow-up vlog. “At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how good of a person you are. If you break a rule, they just have no tolerance.”

She said that she is not mad at Apple and that rules are in place to keep workers happy. But Peterson went teary-eyed addressing hateful comments to her dad.

The original video (which Peterson took down from the site by request of Apple, but has since been reposted) was on YouTube’s top trending list for about two days. It showed off other software interfaces and a TextEdit app that has stuck around from previous Apple prototype hardware.

Apple restricts filming at its campuses and, in most cases, it is prohibited.

In the mobile world, at least one person named “Roshan” can relate: his dad was fired from his job at HTC after he “reviewed” the One M8 before it was released.