One bank analyst says that 6-week iPhone X ship date is a lie
Well, it’s been nearly 24 hours since launch of pre-orders. Wonder how those iPhone X ship times are doing?
Oh, right.
Mind you, as of post, AT&T is reporting 6 to 8 week waits while Verizon edges toward 5. On the other end, Sprint is promising shipments beginning November 14 on most variants — the 64GB version in Space Gray, which is a week behind. T-Mobile goes in between, ranging between 2 to 5 weeks.
Is it the stock situation actually not as bad as we thought or are the carriers being given a bill of goods without getting it fast?
RBC Capital Markets analyst Amit Daryanani thinks that the iPhone X is underselling its stock. In a note obtained by BGR, he writes:
We checked lead times for US, UK, Germany, UK, China, Japan and UAE, and interestingly the 5-6 week lead time is consistent across carriers, colors, memory size and geographies. This could mean that the 5-6 weeks number is conservative and users would likely receive it before that timeline.
Keep in mind that this would be across Apple sites globally. When looking at the carrier sites in the United States, at least, we’d figure that between the top two carriers of Verizon and AT&T and the bottom half of T-Mobile and Sprint, it all averages out to either side of 5 weeks.
Then again, we could be getting too Americentric here.