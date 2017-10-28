Google Pixelbook orders start in US at other retailers

One of the forgotten particulars from this year’s Made by Google event was the the Pixelbook. We get it — it’s an overpowered Chromebook that you may not give too much credit for being here in 2017.

Well, it seems that some shipments may start earlier than stated — perhaps as early as tomorrow. At the Google Store, the middle model ($1,199) with Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD will ship from tomorrow, October 29. The base model ($999), with 128GB of storage, is pushed back to November 5 at this point. The special edition ($1,649), with an Intel Core i7 and 512GB of space, is still on a waitlist.

Other retailers have joined the party like Amazon, B&H Photo and Best Buy — the latter is drawing up deliveries from November 3 to November 6 for the two standard models.

While you may be able to pick up a Pixelbook Pen for $99 at all places, the Preferred Care plan at $249 is only available from Google.