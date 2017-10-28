BBF100-1 could be BlackBerry KEYone sequel

An interesting XML dump has appeared at one of TCL’s subdomain that discloses the existence of a device codenamed the “BBF100-1.”

There are quite a few tells as to what this might be. The “SDM660” part number refers to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 while the 1620 x 1080 (3:2) display and a QWERTY keyboard with zero soft keys strongly indicate a sequel to the BlackBerry KEYone — it was dubbed “BBD100-1” behind the scenes and had similar characteristics.

The XML, picked up by Mobielkopen.net, also shows that this device also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and H.265 video, though the file goes on to mention characteristics of communications as through WAP and other standards.

No word from BlackBerry Mobile, TCL’s subsidiary running the BlackBerry smartphone brand, but we don’t expect the silence to last long. Its press relations have been very vocal about its phones in the early stage.