The world’s second-most populous country is hardly an impressive performer when it comes to smartphone penetration, with less than 25 percent of its people using a modern mobile device, according to recent statistics.

But that’s still a whopping 300 million or so smartphone users, compared to around 225 mil in the US, so clearly, it was only a matter of time until India surpassed the industry’s silver medalist to follow China as the world’s second largest market by sales.

Canalys research suggests that finally happened between July and September 2017, when “just over” 40 million smartphones were shipped in India. That’s up substantially from under 27 million units in Q2 2017, and around 30 mil during Q3 2016, with Samsung top of the vendors chart, as usual.

Believe it or not, Xiaomi can expect to take home the trophy “within a couple of quarters”, surging a mind-blowing 290 percent year-on-year to 9.2 million unit shipments. That was a measly 200K units less than Samsung’s Q3 2017 tally, which itself flourished almost 30 percent compared to 2016’s third calendar quarter.

Xiaomi, mind you, was the country’s fourth largest vendor a year ago, and even in Q2, the gap to first place seemed insurmountable. Of course, the Chinese OEM still has trouble selling anything other than low-end, low-cost devices, but winning the volume war against Samsung could be a huge step toward eventual robust profitability.

Speaking of profits, Apple probably boosted those further in the region during Q3, with local production helping the Cupertino-based tech titan more than double its shipment numbers.

Still, 900,000 units were obviously not enough for a top five placement, with Vivo, OPPO and Lenovo maintaining and consolidating their Q2 2017 positions.