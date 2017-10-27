T-Mobile joins Project Loon effort over Puerto Rico

Alphabet’s X lab now has balloons delivering enhanced AT&T cellular service to Puerto Rico as part of Project Loon. While towers are coming back online, the signal might need to get to more places where towers are off.

Now, T-Mobile is joining signal distribution through Project Loon. Special LTE access will be given to T-Mobile customers to provide better call and SMS reach. Service is active as of today.

The carrier is also donating $2 million at mnmum to veterans disaster response task force Team Rubicon in addition to funneling the $1.6 million it raised through Major League Baseball and the #HR4HR campaign.

Puerto Rico continues to recover from Hurricanes Irma and Maria, both Category 5 storms that hit the US territory two weeks apart.