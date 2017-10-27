In search of mobile industry relevance, Sony’s product release strategy has been revised multiple times over the past few years. The Japanese company could never decide if it was better to pursue sales volume or profit margins, focusing on an extensive portfolio or a single “premium” lineup.

This year’s second non-Xperia X device is designed specifically for an “Indian lifestyle”, even though Sony’s regional mobile arm seemed intent on abandoning low-enders just last year.

Smaller than the L1, with a 13.2 cm screen diagonal (that’s 5.2 inches for those uneducated in the metric system), the Sony Xperia R1 packs a terribly modest Snapdragon 430 processor and 2GB RAM.

For what it’s worth, there’s also an R1 Plus variant headed exclusively for India with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage in tow. Both models are hilariously marketed as sporting “narrow borders”, despite that clearly not being the case, with an “uncluttered design” featuring a “smooth, rounded frame” and 2.5D curved glass.

The single 13MP rear-facing and 8MP front-facing cameras aren’t all that bad for the two’s price points, and knowing Sony, Android 8.0 Oreo will soon replace the unspecified pre-installed N OS version.

Other mediocre specs include 720p display resolution, 2620mAh battery capacity, dual SIM and microSD support, LTE connectivity, and a USB Type-C port. Available nationwide starting November 10, the Xperia R1 will set you back Rs. 13,990 ($215), with the R1 Plus fetching 16,000 rupees, or around $245.