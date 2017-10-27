While there are plenty of “mainstream” smartphone and tablet manufacturers these days that sell rugged devices around the world at a variety of price points, specialized brands like Cat still hold a unique place in the hearts of hardcore, old-school outdoor enthusiasts.

Carrying the legacy of the legendary Caterpillar name, the UK-based Bullitt Group unveiled a pair of muscular new Android phones and a monster Windows 10 slate for select European markets back at IFA Berlin in early September.

The higher-end handset is today expanding to the US, where it’s already available to order online at catphones.com, as well as Amazon, Best Buy, eBay, The Home Depot and B&H.

Priced at $449, the Cat S41 follows in the footsteps of 2015’s well-reviewed S40 with “high quality and rugged reliability.” In other words, a shock, shatter, water and dust proof construction that addresses consumers involved for fun or work in activities like construction, agriculture, security, skiing, hiking, biking, home DIY and cooking.

Designed to survive “repeated” drops on concrete from up to 5 feet 9 inches, and rated IP68 for water protection up to a depth of 6.5 feet and immersion duration of an hour, the S41 is no pushover when it comes to “standard” smartphone specifications either.

Its “outdoor-optimized” 5-inch display delivers Full HD resolution for a stellar pixel count, Android Nougat runs the software show, and an octa-core 2.3 GHz MediaTek processor takes care of some moderate gaming and media consumption.

You also get a respectable 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 13 and 8MP rear and front cameras with underwater functionality, LTE Cat 6 connectivity, and above all, a gargantuan 5000mAh battery.

Built to last up to 38 hours in continuous 3G talk time or 44 days standby, the beast can even charge other devices and accessories with Battery Share capabilities. Now that’s power!